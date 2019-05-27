Food prices jumped 6.1 per cent in April due to higher pork and fruit prices, with pork price increases accelerating to 14.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
China’s middle class growing desperate and anxious for news about US trade war impact
- Fears of trade war impact also appear to be affecting willingness to spend and prompting moves to safeguard wealth in foreign currencies and gold
- Rising food prices and unemployment levels adding to concerns despite state and social media urging the nation to stand strong in face of adversity
Topic | US-China trade war
Food prices jumped 6.1 per cent in April due to higher pork and fruit prices, with pork price increases accelerating to 14.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
Trump-Xi trade war summit at G20 in Japan still up in the air as ‘conditions not right’, China adviser says
- China’s president met his US counterpart in December in Argentina during a G20 summit which led to a three-month tariff truce which was then extended
- The United States has since raised tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports and threatened to impose sanctions on a further US$300 billion
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP