Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Food prices jumped 6.1 per cent in April due to higher pork and fruit prices, with pork price increases accelerating to 14.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s middle class growing desperate and anxious for news about US trade war impact

  • Fears of trade war impact also appear to be affecting willingness to spend and prompting moves to safeguard wealth in foreign currencies and gold
  • Rising food prices and unemployment levels adding to concerns despite state and social media urging the nation to stand strong in face of adversity
Topic |   US-China trade war
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 12:00pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 12:02pm, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Food prices jumped 6.1 per cent in April due to higher pork and fruit prices, with pork price increases accelerating to 14.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
China Economy

Trump-Xi trade war summit at G20 in Japan still up in the air as ‘conditions not right’, China adviser says

  • China’s president met his US counterpart in December in Argentina during a G20 summit which led to a three-month tariff truce which was then extended
  • The United States has since raised tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports and threatened to impose sanctions on a further US$300 billion
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

William Zheng  

Published: 9:45pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 11:37pm, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.