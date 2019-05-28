Channels

The average price of a home in Beijing has soared from around 4,000 yuan (US$578) per square metre, or 380 yuan (US$55) per square feet, in the early 2000s to the current level of well above 60,000 yuan (US$8,677) per square metre, or 5,610 yuan (US$813) per square foot, according to property data provider creprice.cn. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China showing signs similar to Japanese housing bubble that led to its ‘lost decades’, expert warns

  • China’s housing market is showing signs of a bubble similar to that seen in Japan in the 1980s, says Asian Development Bank Institute dean and CEO Naoyuki Yoshino
  • China’s loose policy following the 2008 global financial laid the foundations for the current housing bubble, with the US-China trade war adding to concerns
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Published: 6:00am, 28 May, 2019

Food prices jumped 6.1 per cent in April due to higher pork and fruit prices, with pork price increases accelerating to 14.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s middle class growing desperate and anxious about US trade war impact

  • Fears of trade war impact also appear to be affecting willingness to spend and prompting moves to safeguard wealth in foreign currencies and gold
  • Rising food prices and unemployment levels adding to concerns despite state and social media urging nation to stand strong in face of adversity
Topic |   US-China trade war
He Huifeng

Published: 12:00pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 27 May, 2019

