In April, Japanese exports to the US rose 9.6 per cent from a year earlier, the seventh straight monthly gain, but shipments to China were down 6.3 per cent, the second consecutive monthly decline. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US-China trade war impact on Japan limited but risks high if United States imposes new tariffs, analysts say

  • New American tariffs would hit smartphones, computers and other products for which Japan is a large supplier of components and fabricating machines
  • Beijing expected to enact more economic stimulus measures to offset impact of any new American tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump
Topic |   US-China trade war
Max Sato

Max Sato  

Published: 6:30am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 30 May, 2019

In April, Japanese exports to the US rose 9.6 per cent from a year earlier, the seventh straight monthly gain, but shipments to China were down 6.3 per cent, the second consecutive monthly decline. Photo: Bloomberg
The average price of a home in Beijing has soared from around 380 yuan (US$55) per square feet in the early 2000s to the current level of well above 5,610 yuan (US$813) per square foot, according to property data provider creprice.cn. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China showing signs similar to Japanese housing bubble that led to its ‘lost decades’, expert warns

  • China’s housing market showing signs of bubble similar to that seen in Japan in 1980s, says Asian Development Bank Institute dean and CEO Naoyuki Yoshino
  • China’s loose policy following 2008 global financial crisis laid foundations for current housing bubble, with US-China trade war adding to concerns
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 6:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 3:27pm, 28 May, 2019

The average price of a home in Beijing has soared from around 380 yuan (US$55) per square feet in the early 2000s to the current level of well above 5,610 yuan (US$813) per square foot, according to property data provider creprice.cn. Photo: Bloomberg
