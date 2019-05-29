Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Vice-Premier Liu He (third from the left) has been China's chief negotiator in the talks with the United States. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China asks state media to pick battles carefully with long US trade war looming, sources say

  • Beijing tells government officials and state media outlets to refrain from generalising US into one single voice opposing China
  • China is preparing for a protracted economic and technological rivalry after US President Donald Trump further escalated the already strained relationship
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 9:00pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vice-Premier Liu He (third from the left) has been China's chief negotiator in the talks with the United States. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The average price of a home in Beijing has soared from around 380 yuan (US$55) per square feet in the early 2000s to the current level of well above 5,610 yuan (US$813) per square foot, according to property data provider creprice.cn. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China showing signs similar to Japanese housing bubble that led to its ‘lost decades’, expert warns

  • China’s housing market showing signs of bubble similar to that seen in Japan in 1980s, says Asian Development Bank Institute dean and CEO Naoyuki Yoshino
  • China’s loose policy following 2008 global financial crisis laid foundations for current housing bubble, with US-China trade war adding to concerns
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 6:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 3:27pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The average price of a home in Beijing has soared from around 380 yuan (US$55) per square feet in the early 2000s to the current level of well above 5,610 yuan (US$813) per square foot, according to property data provider creprice.cn. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.