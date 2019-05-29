Vice-Premier Liu He (third from the left) has been China's chief negotiator in the talks with the United States. Photo: AFP
China asks state media to pick battles carefully with long US trade war looming, sources say
- Beijing tells government officials and state media outlets to refrain from generalising US into one single voice opposing China
- China is preparing for a protracted economic and technological rivalry after US President Donald Trump further escalated the already strained relationship
Topic | US-China trade war
Vice-Premier Liu He (third from the left) has been China's chief negotiator in the talks with the United States. Photo: AFP
The average price of a home in Beijing has soared from around 380 yuan (US$55) per square feet in the early 2000s to the current level of well above 5,610 yuan (US$813) per square foot, according to property data provider creprice.cn. Photo: Bloomberg
China showing signs similar to Japanese housing bubble that led to its ‘lost decades’, expert warns
- China’s housing market showing signs of bubble similar to that seen in Japan in 1980s, says Asian Development Bank Institute dean and CEO Naoyuki Yoshino
- China’s loose policy following 2008 global financial crisis laid foundations for current housing bubble, with US-China trade war adding to concerns
Topic | China economy
The average price of a home in Beijing has soared from around 380 yuan (US$55) per square feet in the early 2000s to the current level of well above 5,610 yuan (US$813) per square foot, according to property data provider creprice.cn. Photo: Bloomberg