A worker cycles inside China National Petroleum Corporation Lanzhou Chemical Industry Company in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu province. As part of any trade war deal, the US has been keen to attain better access to China’s lucrative energy market for its companies. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war energy deal may not be the easy win it appears to be
- The US will soon be a net exporter of energy, while China is the world’s biggest importer, suggesting energy would be low-hanging fruit in a trade war deal
- However, issues over energy security and market access complicate the dynamic, with China keen to maintain control over its domestic market
Topic | China economy
Food prices jumped 6.1 per cent in April due to higher pork and fruit prices, with pork price increases accelerating to 14.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
China’s middle class growing desperate and anxious about US trade war impact
- Fears of trade war impact also appear to be affecting willingness to spend and prompting moves to safeguard wealth in foreign currencies and gold
- Rising food prices and unemployment levels adding to concerns despite state and social media urging nation to stand strong in face of adversity
Topic | US-China trade war
