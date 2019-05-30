An estimated two-thirds of China’s massive foreign reserves are held in US dollar-denominated assets. Photo: Kyodo
Does China have enough US dollars as the trade war escalates?
- China’s US$3.1 trillion in foreign exchange reserves may not be sufficient to support a crisis in the economy during the trade war with the United States, analysts say
- Authorities have kept foreign reserves stable at around US$3.1 trillion since burning through almost US$1 trillion between mid-2014 and 2017 to defend the yuan
The average price of a home in Beijing has soared from around 380 yuan (US$55) per square feet in the early 2000s to the current level of well above 5,610 yuan (US$813) per square foot, according to property data provider creprice.cn. Photo: Bloomberg
China showing signs similar to Japanese housing bubble that led to its ‘lost decades’, expert warns
- China’s housing market showing signs of bubble similar to that seen in Japan in 1980s, says Asian Development Bank Institute dean and CEO Naoyuki Yoshino
- China’s loose policy following 2008 global financial crisis laid foundations for current housing bubble, with US-China trade war adding to concerns
