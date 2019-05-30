China’s debt ratio rose 5.1 percentage points to 248.83 per cent at the end of March, according to a new think tank report. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s debt ratio hits record high as efforts to offset US trade war mean ‘there is no such thing as a free lunch’
- China achieved a growth rate of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter after Beijing scaled back its deleveraging campaign in a bid to help the world’s second largest economy
- But China’s debt ratio rose 5.1 percentage points to 248.83 per cent at the end of March, according to a new think tank report
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s debt ratio rose 5.1 percentage points to 248.83 per cent at the end of March, according to a new think tank report. Photo: Bloomberg
Under the proposed rule, so-called countervailing duties could be imposed when foreign governments “subsidise” their products by weakening its currency relative to the US dollar to gain competitive advantage, according to the US Commerce Department. Photo: Xinhua
China would not fall foul of US proposal to penalise currency manipulators, analysts say
- US President Donald Trump seeking to penalise countries that allow their currency to fall against the US dollar to offset the impact of new US trade sanctions
- The yuan has fallen about 8 per cent against the US dollar since the trade war started in July last year, but China does not meet the current criteria to be labelled a currency manipulator
Topic | Currencies
Under the proposed rule, so-called countervailing duties could be imposed when foreign governments “subsidise” their products by weakening its currency relative to the US dollar to gain competitive advantage, according to the US Commerce Department. Photo: Xinhua