China’s soybean imports from the United States have plunged, but a top agriculture official says the country can diversify its sources. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Beijing warns US farmers may lose China market for good, but plays down tariffs impact at home

  • Top agriculture official says Chinese farmers can export products to non-US markets to weather impact of trade war
  • Country will also be able to source enough soybeans to meet domestic demand, according to Han Jun
Topic |   US-China trade war
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 5:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Beijing has hit back at allegations by Washington that the trade talks collapsed because it backtracked on its promises. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

China says US ‘solely to blame’ for collapse of trade talks, but door remains open for negotiation

  • Beijing says in white paper that despite its efforts to reach a compromise, ‘the more the US government is offered, the more it wants’
  • Negotiators still ‘committed to credible consultations based on equality and mutual benefit’, but nation will stand firm on ‘matters of principle’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 10:48am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:43pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Beijing has hit back at allegations by Washington that the trade talks collapsed because it backtracked on its promises. Photo: Simon Song
