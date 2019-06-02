China’s soybean imports from the United States have plunged, but a top agriculture official says the country can diversify its sources. Photo: Reuters
Beijing warns US farmers may lose China market for good, but plays down tariffs impact at home
- Top agriculture official says Chinese farmers can export products to non-US markets to weather impact of trade war
- Country will also be able to source enough soybeans to meet domestic demand, according to Han Jun
Topic | US-China trade war
Beijing has hit back at allegations by Washington that the trade talks collapsed because it backtracked on its promises. Photo: Simon Song
China says US ‘solely to blame’ for collapse of trade talks, but door remains open for negotiation
- Beijing says in white paper that despite its efforts to reach a compromise, ‘the more the US government is offered, the more it wants’
- Negotiators still ‘committed to credible consultations based on equality and mutual benefit’, but nation will stand firm on ‘matters of principle’
