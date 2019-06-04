China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng. Photo: Xinhua
China has a new US trade war weapon, but who and what will be covered, and how will it be enforced?
- Beijing has yet to provide details of its ‘entity list’ to punish ‘unreliable’ companies and individuals that was announced last week
- State media speculates it is a response to Washington’s decision to blacklist telecommunications giant Huawei
Topic | US-China trade war
Hopes of a deal to end the trade war evaporated earlier this month, amid mutual recriminations, and no new talks have been scheduled since the 11th round ended on May 10. Photo: EPA
US ‘wholly responsible’ for lack of new trade war talks with China due to ‘contradictory’ statements
- China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng also questions the ‘sincerity’ of the United States after talks broke down at the start of May
- US President Donald Trump said this week that the US ‘wasn’t ready’ to make a deal with China during a state visit to Japan
