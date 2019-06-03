Channels

White Rabbit candy was presented to US president Richard Nixon during his visit to China in 1972 by then premier Zhou Enlai. Photo: AFP
China Economy

White Rabbit candy leading resurgence of China’s home-grown brands as trade war shifts focus

  • Trend, known as ‘guochao’ in Chinese, sees storied brands reinventing themselves with crossover and ancillary products to entice a new breed of millennial shoppers
  • Warrior trainers and Shanghai M&G Stationery also drawing renewed interest as focus shifts to domestic consumption-driven growth amid the US-China trade war
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 9:30pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Yi Huiman is the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

US-China trade war impact on stock market is ‘controllable’, insists China’s securities watchdog chief

  • Yi Huiman, the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, attempts to ease fears after latest tariffs escalation by US President Donald Trump
  • Benchmark Shanghai composite stock index lost nearly 6 per cent in May
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 12:43pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:17pm, 3 Jun, 2019

