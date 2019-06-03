White Rabbit candy was presented to US president Richard Nixon during his visit to China in 1972 by then premier Zhou Enlai. Photo: AFP
White Rabbit candy leading resurgence of China’s home-grown brands as trade war shifts focus
- Trend, known as ‘guochao’ in Chinese, sees storied brands reinventing themselves with crossover and ancillary products to entice a new breed of millennial shoppers
- Warrior trainers and Shanghai M&G Stationery also drawing renewed interest as focus shifts to domestic consumption-driven growth amid the US-China trade war
Yi Huiman is the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Photo: Simon Song
US-China trade war impact on stock market is ‘controllable’, insists China’s securities watchdog chief
- Yi Huiman, the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, attempts to ease fears after latest tariffs escalation by US President Donald Trump
- Benchmark Shanghai composite stock index lost nearly 6 per cent in May
