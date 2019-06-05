China released a white paper titled “China’s Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations” on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
China does not deserve to be treated as a ‘criminal’ in enforcement of trade war deal, researcher says
- Trump administration demands ‘detailed and enforceable commitments’ from China as part of a trade deal after nearly a year of economic disruption
- China rejects US demands as bullying and a threat to its sovereignty, leaving hopes of a breakthrough between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald low
Topic | US-China trade war
China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng. Photo: Xinhua
China has a new US trade war weapon, but who and what will be covered, and how will it be enforced?
- Beijing has yet to provide details of its ‘entity list’ to punish ‘unreliable’ companies and individuals that was announced last week
- State media speculates it is a response to Washington’s decision to blacklist telecommunications giant Huawei
