President Xi Jinping was upbeat about China’s economic performance and prospects in an interview with Russian state media. Photo: AP
China has ‘ability and confidence’ to meet any challenge posed by trade war, Xi Jinping says
- Despite slowdown in global growth, China’s economy has achieved steady expansion, president tells Russian media ahead of state visit
- As trade talks with US stall, Chinese leader travels to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
Topic | China economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China and Russia seek closer economic ties to counter US pressure as Xi Jinping prepares to meet Vladimir Putin
- The two leaders are expected to meet in Moscow on Wednesday, a day before the start of the St Petersburg Economic International Forum
- In the midst of mutual tensions with the US, trade between the two countries last year rose 24.5 per cent largely due to greater Russian energy exports to China
Topic | China economy
