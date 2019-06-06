China has stepped up capital controls as the trade war escalates. Photo: Kyodo
Why is US dollar access so restrained in China as trade war rages on?
- Foreign financial institutions increasingly reluctant to lend US dollars to Chinese banks given worries about financial risks amid the trade war
- China holding onto US dollars by increasingly restricting business and individual transfers out of the country
Topic | China economy
Chinese authorities have kept foreign reserves stable at around US$3.1 trillion since burning through almost US$1 trillion between mid-2014 and 2017 to defend the yuan. Photo: Bloomberg
Does China have enough US dollars to survive the US trade war?
- China’s US$3.1 trillion in foreign exchange reserves may not be sufficient to support a crisis in the economy, analysts say
- Authorities have kept foreign reserves stable at around US$3.1 trillion since burning through almost US$1 trillion between mid-2014 and 2017 to defend the yuan
Topic | US-China trade war
