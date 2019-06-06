US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China’s central bank chief Yi Gang are expected to meet in Fukuoka this weekend. Photo: Handout
Will Steven Mnuchin’s meeting with China’s central bank chief at G20 help break US-China trade impasse?
- The scheduled meeting with People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang would be the first face-to-face discussion since negotiations collapsed a month ago
- It could provide an indication of whether Xi Jinping and Donald Trump will meet at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka later this month
Topic | US-China trade war
China has stepped up capital controls as the trade war escalates. Photo: Kyodo
Why is US dollar access so restrained in China as trade war rages on?
- Foreign financial institutions increasingly reluctant to lend US dollars to Chinese banks given worries about financial risks amid the trade war
- China holding onto US dollars by increasingly restricting business and individual transfers out of the country
Topic | China economy
