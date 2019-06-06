Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's central bank chief Yi Gang are expected to meet in Fukuoka this weekend.
China Economy

Will Steven Mnuchin’s meeting with China’s central bank chief at G20 help break US-China trade impasse?

  • The scheduled meeting with People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang would be the first face-to-face discussion since negotiations collapsed a month ago
  • It could provide an indication of whether Xi Jinping and Donald Trump will meet at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka later this month
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:30pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:33pm, 6 Jun, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China’s central bank chief Yi Gang are expected to meet in Fukuoka this weekend. Photo: Handout
China has stepped up capital controls as the trade war escalates.
China Economy

Why is US dollar access so restrained in China as trade war rages on?

  • Foreign financial institutions increasingly reluctant to lend US dollars to Chinese banks given worries about financial risks amid the trade war
  • China holding onto US dollars by increasingly restricting business and individual transfers out of the country
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 12:00am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:25pm, 6 Jun, 2019

China has stepped up capital controls as the trade war escalates. Photo: Kyodo
