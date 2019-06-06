China's Ministry of Commerce spokespeman Gao Feng. Photo: Xinhua
China ridicules US basic for tariffs as ‘real’ trade imbalance is only a third of what Donald Trump claims
- Commerce Ministry report shows trade deficit between the world’s two largest economies just 37 per cent of the figure published by the US government
- China and the United States are set to send delegations to a meeting of G20 trade ministers later this week in Japan
Topic | US-China trade war
