Chinese president Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump could meet at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka on June 28-29. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war talks collapsed due to ‘culture gap’ in understanding of law, professor says
- Chen Zhiwu, director of the Asia Global Institute in Hong Kong, offers fresh perspective to understand how Chinese and American officials failed to reach a deal
- Chinese team, led by Vice-Premier Liu He, is largely made up of economists, while the US team is led by experienced lawyer Robert Lighthizer
Topic | US-China trade war
China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng. Photo: Xinhua
China ridicules US basis for tariffs, saying ‘real’ trade imbalance is only a third of what Donald Trump claims
- Commerce Ministry report shows trade deficit between the world’s two largest economies just 37 per cent of the figure published by the US government
- China and the United States are set to send delegations to a meeting of G20 trade ministers later this week in Japan
