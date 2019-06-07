Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese president Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump could meet at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka on June 28-29. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US-China trade war talks collapsed due to ‘culture gap’ in understanding of law, professor says

  • Chen Zhiwu, director of the Asia Global Institute in Hong Kong, offers fresh perspective to understand how Chinese and American officials failed to reach a deal
  • Chinese team, led by Vice-Premier Liu He, is largely made up of economists, while the US team is led by experienced lawyer Robert Lighthizer
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 11:00am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese president Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump could meet at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka on June 28-29. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China ridicules US basis for tariffs, saying ‘real’ trade imbalance is only a third of what Donald Trump claims

  • Commerce Ministry report shows trade deficit between the world’s two largest economies just 37 per cent of the figure published by the US government
  • China and the United States are set to send delegations to a meeting of G20 trade ministers later this week in Japan
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 9:45pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:25am, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.