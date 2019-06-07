China and Russia seek to further strengthen ties amid escalating tensions with the United States. Photo: Xinhua
Russia keen to sell yuan bonds to deepen ties with China and further reduce US dollar dependence
- China and Russia seek to further strengthen ties amid escalating tensions with the United States after Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin upgrade relationship this week
- At St Petersburg International Economics Forum, Russian bank claims there would be strong demand for yuan bonds
Chinese President Xi Jinping set to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday on the eve of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Photo: AP
China, Russia urged to continue efforts to defang US-dollar sanctions weapon
- Beijing and Moscow are seeking to forge closer economic ties in the face of Trump administration’s escalating pressure on China and continued sanctions on Russia
- Chinese President Xi Jinping set to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday on the eve of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum
