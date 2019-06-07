Channels

China and Russia seek to further strengthen ties amid escalating tensions with the United States. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Russia keen to sell yuan bonds to deepen ties with China and further reduce US dollar dependence

  • China and Russia seek to further strengthen ties amid escalating tensions with the United States after Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin upgrade relationship this week
  • At St Petersburg International Economics Forum, Russian bank claims there would be strong demand for yuan bonds
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Published: 2:00pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping set to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday on the eve of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China, Russia urged to continue efforts to defang US-dollar sanctions weapon

  • Beijing and Moscow are seeking to forge closer economic ties in the face of Trump administration’s escalating pressure on China and continued sanctions on Russia
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping set to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday on the eve of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum
Laura Zhou

Published: 7:30pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:17pm, 6 Jun, 2019

