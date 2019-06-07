Channels

It is the first time any of China’s biggest cities have relaxed the increasingly common policy used to control congestion and pollution. Photo: EPA
China Economy

Guangdong’s move to ease limits, boost China’s car sales met with scepticism by analysts and residents

  • Guangzhou’s quota will be increased by 100,000 and Shenzhen’s by 80,000, but move ‘will serve as short-term stimulus’ in efforts to offset US-China trade war
  • Move follows stimulus plan by National Development and Reform Commission to bolster demand for cars and electronics
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 7:30pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 7 Jun, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Retails sales, a barometer of consumer spending in China, grew by only 7.2 per cent in April, sharply lower than March’s level of 8.7 per cent and 8.2 per cent for 2018, according to China’s official data. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China unveils 5G and NEV spending action plan to boost consumption to cushion US trade war impact

  • Plan would aim to boost the sales of cars, home appliances and consumer electronics including 5G smartphones after sharp drop in retail sales in April
  • Restrictions on car registrations would also be relaxed after sales dropped 14.6 per cent in April from a year earlier
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 9:15pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 6 Jun, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
