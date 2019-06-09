Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described his meeting with PBOC governor Yi Gang as “constructive”. Photo: Twitter
China Economy

Constructive US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has ‘candid’ trade discussion with China’s central bank chief Yi Gang

  • Official tweets photograph of pair shaking hands after ‘constructive meeting’ on sidelines of G20 finance chiefs’ summit in Japan
  • Face-to-face talks were first by senior officials from trade war rivals since negotiations faltered last month
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 4:11pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:11pm, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described his meeting with PBOC governor Yi Gang as “constructive”. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s central bank governor Yi Gang shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G20 meeting in Japan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

G20 finance chiefs agree trade, geopolitical tensions have ‘intensified’, sources say

  • Ministers, central bankers set to issue joint statement promising to do more to resolve economic risks
  • Communique also likely to say officials ‘reaffirm leaders’ conclusions on trade’ reached at Buenos Aires summit last year
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Reuters  

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:52pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:52pm, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s central bank governor Yi Gang shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G20 meeting in Japan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.