US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described his meeting with PBOC governor Yi Gang as “constructive”. Photo: Twitter
Constructive US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has ‘candid’ trade discussion with China’s central bank chief Yi Gang
- Official tweets photograph of pair shaking hands after ‘constructive meeting’ on sidelines of G20 finance chiefs’ summit in Japan
- Face-to-face talks were first by senior officials from trade war rivals since negotiations faltered last month
China’s central bank governor Yi Gang shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G20 meeting in Japan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
