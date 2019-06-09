Channels

Financial policymakers from the world’s top 20 economies pose for a group photo in Fukuoka, Japan on Sunday. Photo: AFP
China Economy

G20 finance chiefs vow to act on ‘intensifying’ global trade and geopolitical tensions

  • Policymakers issue joint communique saying they ‘will continue to address risks and stand ready to take further action’
  • Worsening trade war between US and China dominates discussions during meeting of ministers and central bankers in Japan
Topic |   G20
Karen Yeung

Published: 10:22pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:22pm, 9 Jun, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described his meeting with PBOC governor Yi Gang as “constructive”. Photo: Twitter
China Economy

US President Donald Trump ‘perfectly happy’ to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods if talks fail to progress, Steven Mnuchin says

  • US treasury secretary puts ball back in Beijing’s court, saying Washington prepared to ‘move forward’ as long as China accepts its terms
  • Official tweeted earlier about ‘candid’ trade discussion with Yi Gang, head of China’s central bank
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Published: 4:11pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:38pm, 9 Jun, 2019

