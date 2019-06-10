At the G20 finance leaders meeting in Japan on Saturday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused China of allowing the yuan to slide in a bid to offset the impact of Washington’s trade tariffs. Photo: EPA
China’s foreign reserves rebound in May, gold holdings also rise
- The surprise US$6.1 billion increase in foreign exchange reserves to US$3.101 trillion came as Beijing also boosted its gold reserves by 1.88 per cent to US$79.8 billion
- Speculation that China could use massive reserves, mostly US dollar-denominated assets, to counter trade war moves by US President Donald Trump
Topic | China economy
At the G20 finance leaders meeting in Japan on Saturday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused China of allowing the yuan to slide in a bid to offset the impact of Washington’s trade tariffs. Photo: EPA
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with People‘s Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump ‘perfectly happy’ to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods if talks fail to progress, Steven Mnuchin says
- US Treasury Secretary puts ball back in Beijing’s court, saying Washington prepared to ‘move forward’ as long as China accepts its terms
- Official tweeted earlier about ‘candid’ trade discussion with People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang
Topic | US-China trade war
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with People‘s Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: Bloomberg