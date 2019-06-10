Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s G20 meeting with Xi Jinping in Osaka could again be a formal dinner, source says
- The two world leaders last met in a similar setting on the sidelines of the of the G20 leaders summit in Argentina in December and agreed a trade war ceasefire
- Last meeting between the world’s two largest economies took place between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer on May 10
Topic | US-China trade war
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with People‘s Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump ‘perfectly happy’ to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods if talks fail to progress, Steven Mnuchin says
- US Treasury Secretary puts ball back in Beijing’s court, saying Washington prepared to ‘move forward’ as long as China accepts its terms
- Official tweeted earlier about ‘candid’ trade discussion with People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang
