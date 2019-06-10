Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Donald Trump’s G20 meeting with Xi Jinping in Osaka could again be a formal dinner, source says

  • The two world leaders last met in a similar setting on the sidelines of the of the G20 leaders summit in Argentina in December and agreed a trade war ceasefire
  • Last meeting between the world’s two largest economies took place between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer on May 10
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 8:30pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with People‘s Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US President Donald Trump ‘perfectly happy’ to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods if talks fail to progress, Steven Mnuchin says

  • US Treasury Secretary puts ball back in Beijing’s court, saying Washington prepared to ‘move forward’ as long as China accepts its terms
  • Official tweeted earlier about ‘candid’ trade discussion with People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 4:11pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:47am, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with People‘s Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.