China’s health care market still has much room to grow due to the country’s ongoing demographic shift, with the country’s elderly population above the age of 65 estimated to increase from 166 million in 2018 to 250 million by 2030. Photo: AFP
China’s fragmented health care system under increasing pressure as nation rapidly ages
- Around 2,300 top tier public hospitals are at capacity, while 950,000 lower-tier hospitals, community health centres and clinics struggling to attract patients
- Lack of general practitioners and training blamed for fractured system as private investors battle government red tape to open private hospitals
Topic | China economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s G20 meeting with Xi Jinping in Osaka could again be a formal dinner, source says
- The two world leaders last met in a similar setting on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Argentina in December and agreed to a trade war ceasefire
- Last meeting between the world’s two largest economies took place between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer on May 10
Topic | US-China trade war
