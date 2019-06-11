The move by the government comes amid signs that domestic economic momentum is weakening due to headwinds from the trade war with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China relaxes infrastructure project finance rules, but analysts warn it will have limited economic impact
- Local governments can use bond proceeds to boost their ability to support major projects after tax cuts reduced their revenues
- Authorities can also borrow more from banks to fund infrastructure projects without fear of regulatory crackdown on excess debt
Russia keen to sell yuan bonds to deepen ties with China and further reduce US dollar dependence
- China and Russia seek to further strengthen ties amid escalating tensions with the United States after Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin upgrade relationship this week
- At St Petersburg International Economics Forum, Russian bank claims there would be strong demand for yuan bonds
