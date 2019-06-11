Channels

The move by the government comes amid signs that domestic economic momentum is weakening due to headwinds from the trade war with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China relaxes infrastructure project finance rules, but analysts warn it will have limited economic impact

  • Local governments can use bond proceeds to boost their ability to support major projects after tax cuts reduced their revenues
  • Authorities can also borrow more from banks to fund infrastructure projects without fear of regulatory crackdown on excess debt
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 7:00pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:18pm, 11 Jun, 2019

China and Russia seek to further strengthen ties amid escalating tensions with the United States. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Russia keen to sell yuan bonds to deepen ties with China and further reduce US dollar dependence

  • China and Russia seek to further strengthen ties amid escalating tensions with the United States after Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin upgrade relationship this week
  • At St Petersburg International Economics Forum, Russian bank claims there would be strong demand for yuan bonds
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 2:00pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:13pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.