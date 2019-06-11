World leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, with other world leaders at the last G20 leader's summit in Argentina in December. Photo: AP
Uncertainty over US-China trade deal between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at G20 fuels global recession fears
- It is hoped the two leaders will meet in Japan later this month to at least stop tariffs on a further US$300 billion of Chinese imports
- Global rating agency Moody’s believes there is a 45 per cent chance of a no deal scenario between the world’s two largest economies
Topic | US-China trade war
World leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, with other world leaders at the last G20 leader's summit in Argentina in December. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s G20 meeting with Xi Jinping in Osaka could again be a formal dinner, source says
- The two world leaders last met in a similar setting on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Argentina in December and agreed to a trade war ceasefire
- Last meeting between the world’s two largest economies took place between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer on May 10
Topic | US-China tech war
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: Reuters