World leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, with other world leaders at the last G20 leader's summit in Argentina in December. Photo: AP
China Economy

Uncertainty over US-China trade deal between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at G20 fuels global recession fears

  • It is hoped the two leaders will meet in Japan later this month to at least stop tariffs on a further US$300 billion of Chinese imports
  • Global rating agency Moody’s believes there is a 45 per cent chance of a no deal scenario between the world’s two largest economies
Topic |   US-China trade war
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 10:00pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Jun, 2019

World leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, with other world leaders at the last G20 leader's summit in Argentina in December. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Donald Trump’s G20 meeting with Xi Jinping in Osaka could again be a formal dinner, source says

  • The two world leaders last met in a similar setting on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Argentina in December and agreed to a trade war ceasefire
  • Last meeting between the world’s two largest economies took place between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer on May 10
Topic |   US-China tech war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 8:30pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:42pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: Reuters
