Apple CEO Tim Cook has tried to allay such concerns publicly about disruption caused by the trade war. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Trade war casts shadow over China business prospects for US firms like Apple and Boeing

  • Microsoft and Dell have been warned by Beijing they face dire consequences if they cooperate with Washington’s ban on sale of key technology to Chinese companies
  • Washington’s has already put Huawei on its export ban list, therefore forcing US suppliers to severe the normal commercial ties with the company
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Published: 7:30pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Fresh fruit prices rose to a record high of 26.7 per cent compared to a year ago, accelerating from the 14.8 per cent gain registered in April. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s consumer inflation rises to 15-month high amid pork crisis, African swine fever epidemic

  • The consumer price inflation (CPI) rate accelerated to 2.7 per cent in May, with pork prices jumping 18.2 per cent
  • Producer prices charged by factories decelerate in May as expected due to lower cost of commodities like oil and natural gas
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Published: 1:10pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:27pm, 12 Jun, 2019

