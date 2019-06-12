Apple CEO Tim Cook has tried to allay such concerns publicly about disruption caused by the trade war. Photo: Reuters
Trade war casts shadow over China business prospects for US firms like Apple and Boeing
- Microsoft and Dell have been warned by Beijing they face dire consequences if they cooperate with Washington’s ban on sale of key technology to Chinese companies
- Washington’s has already put Huawei on its export ban list, therefore forcing US suppliers to severe the normal commercial ties with the company
Topic | China economy
Fresh fruit prices rose to a record high of 26.7 per cent compared to a year ago, accelerating from the 14.8 per cent gain registered in April. Photo: Reuters
China’s consumer inflation rises to 15-month high amid pork crisis, African swine fever epidemic
- The consumer price inflation (CPI) rate accelerated to 2.7 per cent in May, with pork prices jumping 18.2 per cent
- Producer prices charged by factories decelerate in May as expected due to lower cost of commodities like oil and natural gas
