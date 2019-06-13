Liu He’s (second left) keynote address at the Lujiazui financial forum in Shanghai on Thursday was his first public appearance in three weeks since tour of Jiangxi province with Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says ‘external pressure’ can actually help China’s economy
- President Xi Jinping’s chief US trade war negotiator did not specifically reference rising tensions with United States during surprise speech in Shanghai
- Keynote address at Lujiazui financial forum his first public appearance in three weeks since tour of Jiangxi province with Xi
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
China quiet on Xi Jinping’s G20 meeting and trade talk demands in face of fiery Donald Trump rhetoric
- It is expected the two leaders will meet in Japan at the end of June
- Analysts see an increasing caution from China amid low expectations of any deal
