In total, 21 banking institutions rejected loan applications worth 911.7 billion yuan (US$131.7 billion) from “high risk” customers. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese banks rejected nearly US$144 billion in loans last year using credit scoring system, central bank says
- People’s Bank of China highlights deleveraging campaign in bid to reduce high debt and risky lending after Chinese banks blocked 1 trillion yuan of lending in 2018
- Bank also received alerts on outstanding ‘high risk’ loans and also collected non-performing loans
New bank lending in China fell below expectations in May, fuelling concerns over the effect of the trade war with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s banks remain reluctant to lend amid US trade war uncertainty, new data shows
- The value of new yuan loans rose to 1.18 trillion yuan (US$170.54 billion), from April but below market expectations of 1.3 trillion yuan
- Impact of US-China trade war is spooking lenders, although overall social credit picked up
