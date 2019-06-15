Huizhou Samsung Electronics began production in 2003. Photos: He Huifeng
Samsung’s last China smartphone factory closing, raising questions about China’s role in global value chains
- Huizhou Samsung Electronics is the South Korean electronics giants last smartphone factory in China but signs indicate it will follow facilities in Tianjin and Shenzhen
- Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo have taken hold of the Chinese market, while the US-China trade war is forcing the company towards production in Vietnam and India
Topic | China economy
Shoppers and pedestrians walk past stores in the Sanlitun area of Beijing. Retail sales, a key indicator of consumer demand in China, grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April’s reading of 7.2 per cent, which was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy slump goes on in May, with industrial growth lowest in 17 years amid US trade war escalation
- Industrial production grew by 5.0 per cent in May from a year earlier, down from 5.4 per cent last month and the lowest reading since 2002
- Retail sales grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April’s reading of 7.2 per cent, which itself was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003
