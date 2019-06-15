Former government adviser Jia Kang says China is still far from being able to rival the United States. Photo: Xinhua
As trade war bites, China should keep calm and remember Deng Xiaoping, former adviser says
- Beijing should be realistic about its chances of success in a multifaceted conflict with the US, says Jia Kang, a former head of research at China’s finance ministry
- Country should not concede the fight, but should seek to achieve a compromise
