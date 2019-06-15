Channels

Former government adviser Jia Kang says China is still far from being able to rival the United States. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

As trade war bites, China should keep calm and remember Deng Xiaoping, former adviser says

  • Beijing should be realistic about its chances of success in a multifaceted conflict with the US, says Jia Kang, a former head of research at China’s finance ministry
  • Country should not concede the fight, but should seek to achieve a compromise
Topic |   US-China relations
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 4:36pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:36pm, 15 Jun, 2019

China should seek cooperation not confrontation with the US, an academic says. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China should cooperate with all nations, not be put off by US’ aggressive trade war tactics, academic says

  • Ramping up rhetoric and punishing American firms is no way to end the year-long conflict, according to Peking University scholar Wang Jisi
  • Beijing should promote the positives of bilateral relations to prevent them ‘plunging into the dark hole of long-term confrontation’
Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 8:30pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:22pm, 13 Jun, 2019

China should seek cooperation not confrontation with the US, an academic says. Photo: AFP
