Chinese state media has sought to play down expectations that a possible meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could get trade negotiations back on track. Photo: AFP
Chinese state media warns retaliation against US tariffs could ‘become routine’
- Taoran Notes commentary also seeks to play down expectations over possible meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Japan later this month
- It says Beijing is showing its determination when it comes to ‘genuine battle preparations’
Topic | US-China trade war
Dozens of Taiwanese companies affected by the trade war in mainland China and being lured back home. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese companies hit by US-China trade war lured back home by Taipei
- ‘Invest Taiwan’ offers low-cost loans, help finding workers and even rent-free accommodation for firms struggling to make a profit on the Chinese mainland
- Since February, 66 firms have benefited from the programme and committed to invest US$10.5 billion in the self-ruled island
