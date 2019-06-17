Channels

The State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) set the target for the enterprises under its direct control, including state-owned oil and electric companies, with China's overall industrial profits shrinking and economy slowing. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China asks state-owned 'national champions' to help 'stabilise' economy, boost profits by 9 per cent in 2019

  • The 97 industrial conglomerates under the State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission have been asked to help offset the US trade war impact
  • In the first four months of 2019, the combined profits of China's industrial enterprises fell 3.4 per cent compared to the same period last year
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 12:28pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:40pm, 17 Jun, 2019

The State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) set the target for the enterprises under its direct control, including state-owned oil and electric companies, with China’s overall industrial profits shrinking and economy slowing. Photo: Xinhua
Shoppers and pedestrians walk past stores in the Sanlitun area of Beijing. Retail sales, a key indicator of consumer demand in China, grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April's reading of 7.2 per cent, which was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China economy slump goes on in May, with industrial growth lowest in 17 years amid US trade war escalation

  • Industrial production grew by 5.0 per cent in May from a year earlier, down from 5.4 per cent last month and the lowest reading since 2002
  • Retail sales grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April's reading of 7.2 per cent, which itself was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 3:14pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Shoppers and pedestrians walk past stores in the Sanlitun area of Beijing. Retail sales, a key indicator of consumer demand in China, grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April’s reading of 7.2 per cent, which was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003. Photo: Bloomberg
