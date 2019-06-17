The State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) set the target for the enterprises under its direct control, including state-owned oil and electric companies, with China’s overall industrial profits shrinking and economy slowing. Photo: Xinhua
China asks state-owned ‘national champions’ to help ‘stabilise’ economy, boost profits by 9 per cent in 2019
- The 97 industrial conglomerates under the State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission have been asked to help offset the US trade war impact
- In the first four months of 2019, the combined profits of China’s industrial enterprises fell 3.4 per cent compared to the same period last year
Topic | China economy
Shoppers and pedestrians walk past stores in the Sanlitun area of Beijing. Retail sales, a key indicator of consumer demand in China, grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April’s reading of 7.2 per cent, which was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy slump goes on in May, with industrial growth lowest in 17 years amid US trade war escalation
- Industrial production grew by 5.0 per cent in May from a year earlier, down from 5.4 per cent last month and the lowest reading since 2002
- Retail sales grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April’s reading of 7.2 per cent, which itself was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003
