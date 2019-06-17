Exports to China and Hong Kong slumped by 23.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent from a year earlier respectively, showing Singapore’s vulnerability to fluctuations in regional trade as an important trade and shipment hub for Asia-Pacific. Photo: AFP
Singapore exports suffer biggest fall in three years as exposure to Chinese economy, US trade war bites
- New data showed that Singapore's non-oil exports fell by 15.9 per cent in May, with exports to China and Hong Kong down 23.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent respectively
- Broad-based decline most keenly felt in important electronics sector, with analysts suggesting a ‘global technology slump’
Former government adviser Jia Kang says China is still far from being able to rival the United States. Photo: Xinhua
China should keep calm and remember Deng Xiaoping as trade war bites, former adviser says
- Beijing should be realistic about its chances of success in a multifaceted conflict with the US, says Jia Kang, a former head of research at China’s finance ministry
- Country should not concede the fight, but should seek to achieve a compromise
