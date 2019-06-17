Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Exports to China and Hong Kong slumped by 23.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent from a year earlier respectively, showing Singapore’s vulnerability to fluctuations in regional trade as an important trade and shipment hub for Asia-Pacific. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Singapore exports suffer biggest fall in three years as exposure to Chinese economy, US trade war bites

  • New data showed that Singapore's non-oil exports fell by 15.9 per cent in May, with exports to China and Hong Kong down 23.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent respectively
  • Broad-based decline most keenly felt in important electronics sector, with analysts suggesting a ‘global technology slump’
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 1:28pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:20pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Exports to China and Hong Kong slumped by 23.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent from a year earlier respectively, showing Singapore’s vulnerability to fluctuations in regional trade as an important trade and shipment hub for Asia-Pacific. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former government adviser Jia Kang says China is still far from being able to rival the United States. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China should keep calm and remember Deng Xiaoping as trade war bites, former adviser says

  • Beijing should be realistic about its chances of success in a multifaceted conflict with the US, says Jia Kang, a former head of research at China’s finance ministry
  • Country should not concede the fight, but should seek to achieve a compromise
Topic |   US-China relations
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 4:36pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:29am, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former government adviser Jia Kang says China is still far from being able to rival the United States. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.