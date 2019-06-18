Dennis Shea, US Ambassador to the WTO talks with Xiangchen Zhang, Chinese Ambassador to the WTO before the General Council meeting at the World Trade Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland, July 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war weighed on Beijing’s decision not to pursue WTO market economy status, analysts say
- China asked the World Trade Organisation to suspend dispute on its market economy status, while the US has postponed a case against China on intellectual property
- Analysts say Beijing is adapting to new realities in global trade, with the US trade war forcing policymakers to pursue new priorities
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
The Chinese government has scaled back efforts at curbing debt levels, instead turning to infrastructure investment and consumer spending as a means of encouraging growth, with the policies enjoying popular support among many scholars. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese economic reforms are ‘the only way out’ of US trade war, says veteran government adviser
- Li Jiange, who was secretary to former Premier Zhu Rongji, questioned Beijing’s approach to dealing with the trade war with the United States
- He said that the stimulus measures used during the Asian and global financial crises in 1998 and 2008 are not suitable to current slowdown
Topic | China economy
