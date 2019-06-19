Channels

Anbang Insurance Group bought the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York for a record US$1.95 billion in 2014. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Is China’s concern over a possible US dollar shortage risk forcing companies to sell overseas assets?

  • China’s need for US dollars to repay debts, pay for imports and fund Belt and Road initiative projects may exceed its US$3.1 trillion in foreign exchange reserves
  • Anbang Insurance Group, Dalian Wanda Group and HNA Group have all been pressured to sell assets amid the trade war with the United States
Topic |   Yuan
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:30am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 19 Jun, 2019

Anbang Insurance Group bought the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York for a record US$1.95 billion in 2014. Photo: Reuters
China has stepped up capital controls as the trade war escalates. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

Why is US dollar access so restrained in China as trade war rages on?

  • Foreign financial institutions increasingly reluctant to lend US dollars to Chinese banks given worries about financial risks amid the trade war
  • China holding onto US dollars by increasingly restricting business and individual transfers out of the country
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 12:00am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:25pm, 6 Jun, 2019

China has stepped up capital controls as the trade war escalates. Photo: Kyodo
