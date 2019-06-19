Anbang Insurance Group bought the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York for a record US$1.95 billion in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Is China’s concern over a possible US dollar shortage risk forcing companies to sell overseas assets?
- China’s need for US dollars to repay debts, pay for imports and fund Belt and Road initiative projects may exceed its US$3.1 trillion in foreign exchange reserves
- Anbang Insurance Group, Dalian Wanda Group and HNA Group have all been pressured to sell assets amid the trade war with the United States
China has stepped up capital controls as the trade war escalates. Photo: Kyodo
Why is US dollar access so restrained in China as trade war rages on?
- Foreign financial institutions increasingly reluctant to lend US dollars to Chinese banks given worries about financial risks amid the trade war
- China holding onto US dollars by increasingly restricting business and individual transfers out of the country
