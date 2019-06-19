China’s pig population in April is down by 20 per cent – or around 100 million pigs – from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
Will the trade war mean US pig farmers miss out on their ‘single greatest sales opportunity’ in China?
- China’s pig population is down by 20 per cent due to African swine fever, with predictions that it will need to import 41 per cent more pork to meet demand
- But the tariff battle between Beijing and Washington is leaving American farmers on the outside as European producers like Spain and Germany take advantage
China economy
China’s blocking of Canadian pork follows speculation that it has been retaliating against Canada for its arrest of Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP
China halts pork imports from third Canadian firm as dispute deepens
- Frigo Royal shipment contains a feed additive banned in China, customs agency says
- Imports from Olymel and Drummond Export were blocked in April
China food safety
