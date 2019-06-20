Channels

Guanghan is a county-level city in southwestern Sichuan province, which has a population of more than 600,000. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s economic census uncovers more fake data as officials promise ‘zero tolerance’ to data manipulation

  • Guanghan city in Sichuan province is the latest to have been found to have falsified data by the National Bureau of Statistics
  • Local officials are under pressure to meet economic growth targets for personal promotion as well as the trade war with the United States
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 9:00am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:04am, 20 Jun, 2019

The Chinese government has scaled back efforts at curbing debt levels, instead turning to infrastructure investment and consumer spending as a means of encouraging growth, with the policies enjoying popular support among many scholars. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Chinese economic reforms are ‘the only way out’ of US trade war, says veteran government adviser

  • Li Jiange, who was secretary to former Premier Zhu Rongji, questioned Beijing’s approach to dealing with the trade war with the United States
  • He said that the stimulus measures used during the Asian and global financial crises in 1998 and 2008 are not suitable to current slowdown
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 8:00pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:42am, 18 Jun, 2019

The Chinese government has scaled back efforts at curbing debt levels, instead turning to infrastructure investment and consumer spending as a means of encouraging growth, with the policies enjoying popular support among many scholars. Photo: Bloomberg
