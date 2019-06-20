Guanghan is a county-level city in southwestern Sichuan province, which has a population of more than 600,000. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic census uncovers more fake data as officials promise ‘zero tolerance’ to data manipulation
- Guanghan city in Sichuan province is the latest to have been found to have falsified data by the National Bureau of Statistics
- Local officials are under pressure to meet economic growth targets for personal promotion as well as the trade war with the United States
Chinese economic reforms are ‘the only way out’ of US trade war, says veteran government adviser
- Li Jiange, who was secretary to former Premier Zhu Rongji, questioned Beijing’s approach to dealing with the trade war with the United States
- He said that the stimulus measures used during the Asian and global financial crises in 1998 and 2008 are not suitable to current slowdown
