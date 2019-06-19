The last time the US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping met was in Buenos Aires in December. Analysts are confident that their meeting at the G20 Summit in Osaka this month can yield a freeze in the escalation of the trade war. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump to broaden agenda beyond US-China trade war for meeting at G20 summit in Osaka
- Osaka summit intended to pull bilateral ties away from brinkmanship that has dragged relations to lowest point in decades
- Trade war just one of the items on the agenda, analysts say, along with principles of relationship, North Korea, and Huawei
Topic | US-China trade war
Singapore’s senior minister of state for trade, industry and education, Chee Hong Tat. Photo: Facebook
Singapore minister says US-China trade war could develop into ‘clash of civilisations’
- Senior minister of state for trade, industry and education, Chee Hong Tat, does not see a short-term fix to the tensions between Beijing and Washington
- In May, Singapore’s non-oil exports fall by 15.9 per cent, the largest decline for more than three years, in part due to the trade war
