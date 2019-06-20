Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?

  • Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump administration tariffs have acted as turbo boosters
  • Unconfirmed reports that Apple is considering moving part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion that the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:42pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Last year China was the world’s largest producer of industrial robots – the machines that automate production lines – for the sixth successive year, with 147,682 units made, according to date from OFweek. Photo: Handout
China Economy

China’s robot makers are hooked on subsidies, highlighting another red line in US-China trade war

  • Mentions of ‘Made in China 2025’ may have disappeared, but Beijing and local governments continue to subsidise emerging technologies, sparking US outrage
  • US President Donald Trump has long complained about China’s state subsidies, even accusing Chinese trade practises of ‘raping’ the American economy
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Orange Wang  

He Huifeng  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 6:15am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:34am, 20 Jun, 2019

