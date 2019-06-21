Negotiating teams meet at the White House in Washington ahead of trade talks held in February. Photo: Reuters
China and US negotiating teams scramble to make a plan for Xi Jinping and Donald Trump’s Osaka summit
- China, US trade teams may meet in Osaka as early as next Tuesday, sources say, while top negotiators are set to speak on the phone ahead of the trip
- Negotiators have not talked in the six weeks since the talks collapsed in early May but a call between Xi and Trump on Tuesday, confirming a meeting in Japan
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?
- Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump administration tariffs have acted as turbo boosters
- Unconfirmed reports that Apple is considering moving part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion that the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
