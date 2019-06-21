Channels

Negotiating teams meet at the White House in Washington ahead of trade talks held in February. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China and US negotiating teams scramble to make a plan for Xi Jinping and Donald Trump’s Osaka summit

  • China, US trade teams may meet in Osaka as early as next Tuesday, sources say, while top negotiators are set to speak on the phone ahead of the trip
  • Negotiators have not talked in the six weeks since the talks collapsed in early May but a call between Xi and Trump on Tuesday, confirming a meeting in Japan
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Orange Wang  

Published: 1:00am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 21 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?

  • Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump administration tariffs have acted as turbo boosters
  • Unconfirmed reports that Apple is considering moving part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion that the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
