The US Federal Reserve, chaired by Jerome Powell, confirmed on Wednesday that it was holding interest rates. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US economic outlook and Fed interest rate cut rest on Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping, analysts say

  • The two world leaders are set to meet at the G20 summit next week in Osaka, Japan next week to discuss the ongoing US-China trade war
  • US Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates this month, but should the US levy tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports, they could soon be forced to react
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Karen Yeung

Published: 9:15am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:15am, 21 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?

  • Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump tariffs have acted as turbo-boosters
  • Unconfirmed reports that Apple may move part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Published: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:13am, 21 Jun, 2019

