The US Federal Reserve, chaired by Jerome Powell, confirmed on Wednesday that it was holding interest rates. Photo: Reuters
US economic outlook and Fed interest rate cut rest on Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping, analysts say
- The two world leaders are set to meet at the G20 summit next week in Osaka, Japan next week to discuss the ongoing US-China trade war
- US Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates this month, but should the US levy tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports, they could soon be forced to react
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
