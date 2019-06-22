Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The world’s two largest economies have been locked in a trade war for nearly a year. Photo: AP
China Economy

US retail group says extra tariffs on Chinese goods will cost Americans US$18 billion a year

  • National Retail Federation urges Washington not to impose additional 25 per cent duties on US$300 billion of products from China
  • It says new tariffs threatened by Donald Trump will be passed on to consumers and ‘it’s time to re-evaluate’ the strategy
Topic |   US-China trade war
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:00pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The world’s two largest economies have been locked in a trade war for nearly a year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, says the US will pay a huge price for the trade war. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

US runs risk of backfire with trade war tariffs, Chinese banking chief warns

  • Central bank’s top party official insists that American duties will have minor impact on his country’s economy
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 1:35pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:21pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, says the US will pay a huge price for the trade war. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.