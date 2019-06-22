The world’s two largest economies have been locked in a trade war for nearly a year. Photo: AP
US retail group says extra tariffs on Chinese goods will cost Americans US$18 billion a year
- National Retail Federation urges Washington not to impose additional 25 per cent duties on US$300 billion of products from China
- It says new tariffs threatened by Donald Trump will be passed on to consumers and ‘it’s time to re-evaluate’ the strategy
Topic | US-China trade war
The world’s two largest economies have been locked in a trade war for nearly a year. Photo: AP
Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, says the US will pay a huge price for the trade war. Photo: Bloomberg
US runs risk of backfire with trade war tariffs, Chinese banking chief warns
- Central bank’s top party official insists that American duties will have minor impact on his country’s economy
Topic | US-China trade war
Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, says the US will pay a huge price for the trade war. Photo: Bloomberg