Facebook is set to launch Libra next year. Photo: Reuters
Reject or embrace? How will Beijing react to Facebook’s Libra
- Expected launch of new global cryptocurrency next year raises new questions for China, analysts say
- Central bank’s plan to develop a sovereign digital currency yet to make progress
Topic | China economy
Facebook is set to launch Libra next year. Photo: Reuters
An illustration picture with a 3D printed Facebook logo on top of representations of the bitcoin virtual currency. Photo: Reuters
Facebook reveals Libra cryptocurrency, sparking new privacy concerns and calls for regulation
- Social networking giant is working with 28 partners, including Mastercard, PayPal and Uber
- Critics fear move will allow Facebook to collect transaction data from millions of users
Topic | Facebook
An illustration picture with a 3D printed Facebook logo on top of representations of the bitcoin virtual currency. Photo: Reuters