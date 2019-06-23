Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Facebook is set to launch Libra next year. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Reject or embrace? How will Beijing react to Facebook’s Libra

  • Expected launch of new global cryptocurrency next year raises new questions for China, analysts say
  • Central bank’s plan to develop a sovereign digital currency yet to make progress
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 4:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Facebook is set to launch Libra next year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
An illustration picture with a 3D printed Facebook logo on top of representations of the bitcoin virtual currency. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Facebook reveals Libra cryptocurrency, sparking new privacy concerns and calls for regulation

  • Social networking giant is working with 28 partners, including Mastercard, PayPal and Uber
  • Critics fear move will allow Facebook to collect transaction data from millions of users
Topic |   Facebook
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:37am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:05am, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An illustration picture with a 3D printed Facebook logo on top of representations of the bitcoin virtual currency. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.