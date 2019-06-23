Xi Jinping and Donald Trump may hold formal negotiations over dinner in Osaka this week, as they did in Argentina at the last G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Photo: AP
Beijing can take a tougher stance in trade talks with US at G20, Chinese economists say
- But think tank warns retaliatory measures shouldn’t go too far as the ultimate aim is ‘to bring US decision makers back to the negotiating table’
- Report says a new round of reform and opening up could be launched to handle efforts to ‘contain China’s development’
China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will travel to Japan this week. Photo: AFP
China confirms President Xi Jinping’s three-day trip to Japan this week
- Leader will arrive on Thursday, ahead of G20 summit in Osaka, foreign ministry says
- He is expected to hold talks with Donald Trump on sidelines of meeting
