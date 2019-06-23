Channels

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump may hold formal negotiations over dinner in Osaka this week, as they did in Argentina at the last G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Photo: AP
China Economy

Beijing can take a tougher stance in trade talks with US at G20, Chinese economists say

  • But think tank warns retaliatory measures shouldn’t go too far as the ultimate aim is ‘to bring US decision makers back to the negotiating table’
  • Report says a new round of reform and opening up could be launched to handle efforts to ‘contain China’s development’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 8:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will travel to Japan this week. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China confirms President Xi Jinping’s three-day trip to Japan this week

  • Leader will arrive on Thursday, ahead of G20 summit in Osaka, foreign ministry says
  • He is expected to hold talks with Donald Trump on sidelines of meeting
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Orange Wang  

Published: 1:40pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:50pm, 23 Jun, 2019

