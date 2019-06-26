China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet on Saturday in Osaka, Japan. Illustration: Henry Wong
Xi-Trump G20 meeting in Japan boosts hopes of a trade war truce but raises anxiety over global economy
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump are expected to meet on Saturday in Osaka
- Trade negotiators – led by Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin on the US side and Liu He on the Chinese side – resumed discussions on Monday via telephone
Topic | G20
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump may hold formal negotiations over dinner in Osaka this week, as they did in Argentina at the last G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Photo: AP
China can take a tougher stance in trade talks with US at G20, economists say
- Think tank at Tsinghua University in Beijing warns measures should not go too far as the ultimate aim is ‘to bring US decision makers back to the negotiating table’
- Report says a new round of reform and opening up could be launched to handle efforts to ‘contain China’s development’
Topic | US-China trade war
