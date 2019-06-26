Channels

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet on Saturday in Osaka, Japan. Illustration: Henry Wong
China Economy

Xi-Trump G20 meeting in Japan boosts hopes of a trade war truce but raises anxiety over global economy

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump are expected to meet on Saturday in Osaka
  • Trade negotiators – led by Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin on the US side and Liu He on the Chinese side – resumed discussions on Monday via telephone
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Wendy Wu  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 3:30am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:11am, 26 Jun, 2019

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet on Saturday in Osaka, Japan. Illustration: Henry Wong
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump may hold formal negotiations over dinner in Osaka this week, as they did in Argentina at the last G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Photo: AP
China Economy

China can take a tougher stance in trade talks with US at G20, economists say

  • Think tank at Tsinghua University in Beijing warns measures should not go too far as the ultimate aim is ‘to bring US decision makers back to the negotiating table’
  • Report says a new round of reform and opening up could be launched to handle efforts to ‘contain China’s development’
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 8:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:02am, 24 Jun, 2019

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump may hold formal negotiations over dinner in Osaka this week, as they did in Argentina at the last G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Photo: AP
