Beijing are believed to be using its reduced orders of US agricultural products as a bargaining chip to reach a deal with the US. Photo: AP
China Economy

China’s US soybean and pork imports down 55.3 per cent due to trade war, African swine fever

  • Ministry of Agriculture shows that China’s imports of US soybeans shrank by 70.6 per cent year-on-year to 4.31 million tonnes in the first five months of 2019
  • Reduced orders of agricultural products from the United States could be on the agenda this week at the G20 summit in Japan
Topic |   US-China trade war
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Published: 7:46pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:46pm, 25 Jun, 2019

China’s pig population in April is down by 20 per cent – or around 100 million pigs – from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Will the trade war mean US pig farmers miss out on their ‘single greatest sales opportunity’ in China?

  • China’s pig population is down by 20 per cent due to African swine fever, with predictions that it will need to import 41 per cent more pork to meet demand
  • But the tariff battle between Beijing and Washington is leaving American farmers on the outside as European producers like Spain and Germany take advantage
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Keegan Elmer  

Liz Crampton  

Published: 5:00pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:54pm, 19 Jun, 2019

