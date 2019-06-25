Beijing are believed to be using its reduced orders of US agricultural products as a bargaining chip to reach a deal with the US. Photo: AP
China’s US soybean and pork imports down 55.3 per cent due to trade war, African swine fever
- Ministry of Agriculture shows that China’s imports of US soybeans shrank by 70.6 per cent year-on-year to 4.31 million tonnes in the first five months of 2019
- Reduced orders of agricultural products from the United States could be on the agenda this week at the G20 summit in Japan
Topic | US-China trade war
Beijing are believed to be using its reduced orders of US agricultural products as a bargaining chip to reach a deal with the US. Photo: AP
China’s pig population in April is down by 20 per cent – or around 100 million pigs – from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
Will the trade war mean US pig farmers miss out on their ‘single greatest sales opportunity’ in China?
- China’s pig population is down by 20 per cent due to African swine fever, with predictions that it will need to import 41 per cent more pork to meet demand
- But the tariff battle between Beijing and Washington is leaving American farmers on the outside as European producers like Spain and Germany take advantage
Topic | China economy
China’s pig population in April is down by 20 per cent – or around 100 million pigs – from a year earlier. Photo: AFP