Facebook’s plan to launch a new digital currency, Libra, has triggered a debate in China as to whether Beijing should welcome, worry about or simply ignore the launch. Photo: Reuters
Facebook Libra: what can China learn from the world’s first super sovereign currency?
- China has previously voiced support for a super sovereign currency to replace the US dollar hegemony, but could Facebook’s Libra steal its thunder?
- Facebook is banned in China, but its new digital currency could also provide a benchmark for China in creating its own version
Topic | Currencies
Topic | China economy
