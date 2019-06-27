Channels

Facebook’s plan to launch a new digital currency, Libra, has triggered a debate in China as to whether Beijing should welcome, worry about or simply ignore the launch. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Facebook Libra: what can China learn from the world’s first super sovereign currency?

  • China has previously voiced support for a super sovereign currency to replace the US dollar hegemony, but could Facebook’s Libra steal its thunder?
  • Facebook is banned in China, but its new digital currency could also provide a benchmark for China in creating its own version
Topic |   Currencies
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 3:30am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:19am, 27 Jun, 2019

Facebook is set to launch Libra next year. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Facebook’s Libra global cryptocurrency - how will China react?

  • Expected launch next year raises new questions for China, analysts say
  • Central bank’s plan to develop a sovereign digital currency yet to make progress
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 4:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:50pm, 24 Jun, 2019

