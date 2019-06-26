Yu Yongding, former member of China’s monetary policy committee, predicts any de-escalation in the tariff war could be followed by an “investment war”, “finance war”, “exchange rate war” and even “quasi hot war measures” such as an oil embargo and the freezing of Chinese assets. Photo: Bloomberg
Renowned China economist predicts prolonged tensions with US
- Yu Yongding predicts rivalry between Beijing and Washington could last ‘longer than a generation’
- Tariff war could ease after Osaka meeting, but rivalry over technology and finance may escalate into other fields
Topic | US-China trade war
Employees are reflected on glass as they work in front of supercomputers at The National Supercomputer Center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, 17 October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
China ‘has decided not to fan the flames on supercomputing rivalry’ amid US tensions
- According to the Top500 list published last week, the US has retained its top position as the producer of the fastest supercomputers in the world
Topic | US-China tech war
