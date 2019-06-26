Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yu Yongding, former member of China’s monetary policy committee, predicts any de-escalation in the tariff war could be followed by an “investment war”, “finance war”, “exchange rate war” and even “quasi hot war measures” such as an oil embargo and the freezing of Chinese assets. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Renowned China economist predicts prolonged tensions with US

  • Yu Yongding predicts rivalry between Beijing and Washington could last ‘longer than a generation’
  • Tariff war could ease after Osaka meeting, but rivalry over technology and finance may escalate into other fields
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 7:35pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:35pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yu Yongding, former member of China’s monetary policy committee, predicts any de-escalation in the tariff war could be followed by an “investment war”, “finance war”, “exchange rate war” and even “quasi hot war measures” such as an oil embargo and the freezing of Chinese assets. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Employees are reflected on glass as they work in front of supercomputers at The National Supercomputer Center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, 17 October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Policy

China ‘has decided not to fan the flames on supercomputing rivalry’ amid US tensions

  • According to the Top500 list published last week, the US has retained its top position as the producer of the fastest supercomputers in the world
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Li Tao  

Bien Perez  

Published: 12:00am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:08am, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Employees are reflected on glass as they work in front of supercomputers at The National Supercomputer Center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, 17 October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.