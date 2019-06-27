Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AFP
Trade war: US and China agree tentative truce before G20 summit
- Fresh tariffs expected to be delayed, with two sides preparing separate statements
- Source says Donald Trump’s decision to delay additional tariffs was Xi Jinping’s price for holding this week’s meeting with him
Topic | US-China trade war
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump (centre) is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war deal ‘90 per cent complete’, US Treasury chief says
- Steven Mnuchin says this week’s meeting of the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies will be ‘very important’
- Chinese president calls a meeting of the Communist Party’s inner circle in preparation for talks with Donald Trump
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump (centre) is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP