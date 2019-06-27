Channels

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Trade war: US and China agree tentative truce before G20 summit

  • Fresh tariffs expected to be delayed, with two sides preparing separate statements
  • Source says Donald Trump’s decision to delay additional tariffs was Xi Jinping’s price for holding this week’s meeting with him
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Mark Magnier  

Doug Palmer  

Robert Delaney  

Published: 9:33am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:44am, 27 Jun, 2019

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump (centre) is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US-China trade war deal ‘90 per cent complete’, US Treasury chief says

  • Steven Mnuchin says this week’s meeting of the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies will be ‘very important’
  • Chinese president calls a meeting of the Communist Party’s inner circle in preparation for talks with Donald Trump
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Jun Mai  

Published: 5:21pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:01am, 27 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump (centre) is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
