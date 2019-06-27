(190627) -- BEIJING, June 27, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the sign at the entrance of the media center of the 14th Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, Japan. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
China welcomes ‘actions that avoid US trade war dispute escalation’ ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump are set to meet in Osaka, Japan on Saturday, with reports that details of a truce are being drafted
- China Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Beijing opposes unilateral levying of additional tariffs
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AP
Trade war: US and China agree tentative truce before G20 summit
- Fresh tariffs expected to be delayed, with two sides preparing separate statements
- Source says Donald Trump’s decision to delay additional tariffs was Xi Jinping’s price for holding this week’s meeting with him
